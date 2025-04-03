Trade Tariffs Trigger Market Turmoil

In a move that sent shockwaves through global markets, President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs to counter duties placed on U.S. goods by other nations. The unexpected announcement prompted a swift sell-off in stock markets, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones declining by roughly 4%, while the Nasdaq dropped over 5.5%.

The market turbulence has left investors scrambling for safe havens, with a notable flight to bonds, gold, and the yen. Observers and financial strategists express concern about the economic volatility, noting how the unexpected tariffs could exacerbate inflationary pressures and potentially lead to a recession.

Analysts highlight the importance of geographical diversification to mitigate the impact on portfolios. They suggest that investors exercise caution as they await further clarity on negotiation outcomes, with many predicting a volatile market environment in the foreseeable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)