Unlocking Longevity: Reducing Risks of Stroke, Dementia, and Depression

A recent study identifies 17 modifiable risk factors, such as blood pressure and kidney disease, linked to stroke, dementia, and late-life depression. Researchers emphasize the interconnected nature of these conditions and highlight lifestyle changes as a means of reducing the risk of these aging-related health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A new study underscores the importance of managing 17 key risk factors, including blood pressure and kidney disease, to mitigate three major health conditions: stroke, dementia, and late-life depression.

Conducted by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the study emphasizes how these aging-related diseases are interconnected, sharing common risk factors.

This connection offers a unique opportunity for prevention through lifestyle adjustments, as modifiable factors like diet, physical activity, and stress management can significantly reduce the incidence and burden of these conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

