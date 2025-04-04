Unlocking Longevity: Reducing Risks of Stroke, Dementia, and Depression

A new study underscores the importance of managing 17 key risk factors, including blood pressure and kidney disease, to mitigate three major health conditions: stroke, dementia, and late-life depression.

Conducted by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the study emphasizes how these aging-related diseases are interconnected, sharing common risk factors.

This connection offers a unique opportunity for prevention through lifestyle adjustments, as modifiable factors like diet, physical activity, and stress management can significantly reduce the incidence and burden of these conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)