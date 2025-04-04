Inquiry Ordered After Hospital Allegedly Denies Admission, Leading to Woman's Death

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken decisive action by ordering an investigation into the tragic death of a woman reportedly denied hospital admission over advance payment issues.

The incident, which has sparked public outrage, was brought to light by BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe. The deceased, Tanisha Bhise, was allegedly refused entry by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, leading to her demise after delivering twins at an alternate facility.

A committee, led by the Joint Commissioner of Charity in Pune, will scrutinize the circumstances, while measures are underway to ensure compliance with the Charity Patient Scheme by all charitable hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)