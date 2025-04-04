Left Menu

Inquiry Ordered After Hospital Allegedly Denies Admission, Leading to Woman's Death

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has initiated an inquiry after a woman died due to alleged hospital admission refusal due to non-payment. BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe highlighted the issue as the woman's death stirred public anger. An inquiry committee was established to investigate and recommend actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:34 IST
Inquiry Ordered After Hospital Allegedly Denies Admission, Leading to Woman's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken decisive action by ordering an investigation into the tragic death of a woman reportedly denied hospital admission over advance payment issues.

The incident, which has sparked public outrage, was brought to light by BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe. The deceased, Tanisha Bhise, was allegedly refused entry by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, leading to her demise after delivering twins at an alternate facility.

A committee, led by the Joint Commissioner of Charity in Pune, will scrutinize the circumstances, while measures are underway to ensure compliance with the Charity Patient Scheme by all charitable hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025