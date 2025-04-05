Left Menu

Kush Crisis: The Unseen Struggle of Sierra Leone's Women

In Sierra Leone, kush, a synthetic drug, is wreaking havoc, especially among women. Despite intervention efforts, many women are neglected in drug treatment programs. The drug's evolving composition, accessibility, and socio-economic factors make combating the crisis a daunting task, highlighting the need for greater attention to support female addicts.

Updated: 05-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:32 IST
  • Sierra Leone

In Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, the scourge of kush, a synthetic drug, continues unabated. While efforts have been made to curb its impact, women like Zainab remain trapped in a cycle of addiction and stigma. Despite government declarations and prevention strategies, support for female addicts remains vastly underfunded.

With only 300 individuals participating in rehabilitation programs, critics argue that existing measures are insufficient. Women, who are often victims of economic and social disparities, find themselves marginalized in receiving support. Many, like Zainab, are caught in dangerous lifestyles, their voices overshadowed by societal stigma.

The challenge is exacerbated by the drug's complex chemistry, which includes opioids significantly stronger than fentanyl. Advocacy groups and officials call for more robust, gender-sensitive interventions. The current scenario demands a shift from punitive measures to care-focused solutions to offer genuine hope for the affected, especially women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

