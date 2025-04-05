Odisha to Launch Ayushman Bharat and GJAY Health Schemes

Union Health Minister J P Nadda is set to inaugurate the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Odisha on April 11. This announcement follows a decision by the BJP government, which came to power in June 2024, to implement the central health scheme previously ignored by the state's BJD government.

State Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling revealed that alongside the central scheme, the 'Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana' and Odisha's Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) would be launched in a special event at Cuttack, attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Three union ministers from Odisha are also expected to be present.

The initiatives are aimed at reforming healthcare for Odisha's 1.3 crore families, offering free, cashless treatment in thousands of hospitals nationwide. Mounting health coverage to Rs 15 lakh for families with elderly beneficiaries highlights its inclusivity. A proposed budgetary allocation of Rs 27,019 crore underscores its significance for the region over the next five years.

