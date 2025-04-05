Left Menu

Odisha to Launch Ayushman Bharat and GJAY Health Schemes

Union Health Minister J P Nadda will launch the Ayushman Bharat and GJAY schemes in Odisha on April 11. The BJP government will replace the previous BJD scheme, benefiting 3.50 crore people. The schemes offer free treatment in a wider range of hospitals and increased health coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:13 IST
Odisha to Launch Ayushman Bharat and GJAY Health Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda is set to inaugurate the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Odisha on April 11. This announcement follows a decision by the BJP government, which came to power in June 2024, to implement the central health scheme previously ignored by the state's BJD government.

State Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling revealed that alongside the central scheme, the 'Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana' and Odisha's Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) would be launched in a special event at Cuttack, attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Three union ministers from Odisha are also expected to be present.

The initiatives are aimed at reforming healthcare for Odisha's 1.3 crore families, offering free, cashless treatment in thousands of hospitals nationwide. Mounting health coverage to Rs 15 lakh for families with elderly beneficiaries highlights its inclusivity. A proposed budgetary allocation of Rs 27,019 crore underscores its significance for the region over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025