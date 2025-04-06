Left Menu

Stray Dog Attack Leaves Madhya Pradesh Toddler Critically Injured

A three-year-old girl named Aastha was critically injured in a stray dog attack in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. The attack occurred at Sujangarhi village while she was at a farm with her aunt. Aastha suffered deep wounds and is set for surgery at a specialized hospital in Gwalior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 06-04-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 22:27 IST
A tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district occurred when a three-year-old girl was attacked by a stray dog, leading to severe injuries. Identified as Aastha, the victim has been referred for surgery at the state-run Jayarogya Super Specialty Hospital in Gwalior after sustaining deep wounds, according to officials.

The attack happened in Sujangarhi village on Saturday while the child was visiting a farm with her aunt. The horrific ordeal saw the dog latch onto Aastha's face before being chased away by her aunt and nearby locals.

District hospital surgeon Dr. Gajendra Tomar explained that due to the critical condition, immediate surgery wasn't possible. Meanwhile, this incident highlights an increasing threat posed by stray dogs in the region, reminiscent of a previous incident involving a young boy in a neighboring district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

