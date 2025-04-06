Measles Tragedy Sparks Vaccine Debate in Texas
A second child has died from measles in Texas amid a surge in cases. The case has highlighted vaccine hesitancy issues, drawing attention from health officials like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports a significant rise in measles incidents across several states.
A second child with measles has died in Texas, officials confirmed, amid a surge in cases of the infectious disease. This alarming development has prompted U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to visit the state, as reported by media outlets on Sunday.
UMC Health System spokesperson Aaron Davis announced the death of a school-aged child, who was unvaccinated. "This unfortunate event underscores the importance of vaccination," he stated in an email. The child reportedly died of "measles pulmonary failure," and was the second U.S. measles death in the past decade, according to The New York Times.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported a significant increase in measles cases, with a 15% jump over three days. Meanwhile, a broader debate on vaccine hesitancy continues as experts emphasize the importance of vaccination in preventing potentially fatal diseases like measles.
