Arkade Developers' 'Care per Sq. Ft.' Initiative: A Legacy of Compassion in Healthcare

Arkade Developers Limited, via its Sajjan Jain Support Trust, collaborates with Tata Memorial Hospital to support cancer patients. Their 'Care per Sq. Ft.' initiative links property sales to healthcare aid, helping 263 cancer patients. Additionally, blood donation drives have gathered units critical for regular transfusions, showcasing impactful philanthropy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arkade Developers Limited, through its Sajjan Jain Support Trust, has strengthened its healthcare commitment by partnering with Tata Memorial Hospital to support cancer patients. Over two years, their 'Care per Sq. Ft.' initiative linked property sales to aiding 263 patients battling cancer.

Recently, the company organized a blood donation drive at its headquarters and Arkade Rare project site, collecting over 122 blood units vital for the transfusions needed by cancer patients at Tata Memorial Hospital.

The initiative benefits various medical fields and advanced therapies, underscoring Arkade's mission to positively impact society through sustainable actions and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

