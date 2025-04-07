Left Menu

Care Bears Initiative Launched for Children's Health

SIMS Hospital in Vadapalani launched the 'Care Bears – Nurturing the Future' initiative, a free paediatric health program for children under five in Chennai. This project aims at offering comprehensive paediatric care, impacting 10,000 children by the end of 2025 with regular health screenings and parent education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:40 IST
Care Bears Initiative Launched for Children's Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani, has launched a pioneering initiative titled 'Care Bears – Nurturing the Future', marking World Health Day with commitment towards children's health. In line with the theme 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures', the program serves children under five in Chennai, providing free health check-ups.

The initiative, supported by Government Palvadi and Kindergarten schools, offers comprehensive paediatric care. Dr. Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Honourable MP, inaugurated the event alongside Dr. Raju Sivasamy, Vice President of SIMS Hospital, who stressed the importance of early preventive healthcare for children.

Through regular screenings and educational sessions for parents, the 'Care Bears' program aims to reach 10,000 children by 2025. With a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, the initiative ensures no child is left behind in receiving essential health support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025