Care Bears Initiative Launched for Children's Health

SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani, has launched a pioneering initiative titled 'Care Bears – Nurturing the Future', marking World Health Day with commitment towards children's health. In line with the theme 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures', the program serves children under five in Chennai, providing free health check-ups.

The initiative, supported by Government Palvadi and Kindergarten schools, offers comprehensive paediatric care. Dr. Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Honourable MP, inaugurated the event alongside Dr. Raju Sivasamy, Vice President of SIMS Hospital, who stressed the importance of early preventive healthcare for children.

Through regular screenings and educational sessions for parents, the 'Care Bears' program aims to reach 10,000 children by 2025. With a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, the initiative ensures no child is left behind in receiving essential health support.

(With inputs from agencies.)