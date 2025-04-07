Fake Cardiologist Scandal Rocks Madhya Pradesh Hospital

A shocking case of medical malpractice has surfaced in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, where a fake doctor falsely claimed to be a renowned UK cardiologist, Dr. N John Camm. This fraudulent deceit reportedly led to the deaths of seven patients at a local missionary hospital.

The issue came to light after a local resident filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The imposter, identified as Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, had been masquerading under the respected name to dupe patients, leading to fatal outcomes.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called for stringent action against such practices, emphasizing that the state is working closely with the central government. The NHRC has announced an investigation into the case, urging victims or witnesses to come forward with any vital information.

(With inputs from agencies.)