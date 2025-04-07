Alarming Measles Outbreak Poses Global Wake-Up Call

The United States is grappling with its most severe measles outbreak in over three decades, as reported by health officials.

Despite being avoidable, multiple fatalities have occurred, including the recent death of an unvaccinated child in Texas. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms 607 measles cases this year alone.

Experts argue that the rising trend, driven by vaccine hesitancy and misinformation, poses a significant risk to public health gains previously achieved in eradicating this highly contagious disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)