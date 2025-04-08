Early Cancer Screening Drive Detects 13,500 Suspected Cases in Maharashtra
The 'Sanjivani Abhiyan' in Hingoli district, Maharashtra, identified over 13,500 women with suspected cancer symptoms. The drive aimed at early cancer diagnosis, covering cervical, breast, and oral cancers. Local ASHA workers screened 3.5 lakh women, leading to further free tests at rural hospitals.
In a significant health initiative, Hingoli district in Maharashtra uncovered over 13,500 potential cancer cases among women through a comprehensive screening drive named 'Sanjivani Abhiyan'. This effort, led by Hingoli district collector Abhinav Goel, aimed to facilitate early detection of cervical, breast, and oral cancers.
The campaign saw ASHA workers, trained with symptom questionnaires, approaching approximately 3.5 lakh women across the district. Their efforts resulted in identifying around 7,000 women with cervical cancer symptoms, 3,500 with breast cancer, and 2,000 with oral cancer, among others.
Collector Goel emphasized the importance of early screening and diagnosis, revealing plans for subsequent free testing at rural hospitals and primary health centers. This follows his previously successful pilot project in Latur, which pinpointed pre-cancer conditions through biopsies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
