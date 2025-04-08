Left Menu

Early Cancer Screening Drive Detects 13,500 Suspected Cases in Maharashtra

The 'Sanjivani Abhiyan' in Hingoli district, Maharashtra, identified over 13,500 women with suspected cancer symptoms. The drive aimed at early cancer diagnosis, covering cervical, breast, and oral cancers. Local ASHA workers screened 3.5 lakh women, leading to further free tests at rural hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:33 IST
Early Cancer Screening Drive Detects 13,500 Suspected Cases in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant health initiative, Hingoli district in Maharashtra uncovered over 13,500 potential cancer cases among women through a comprehensive screening drive named 'Sanjivani Abhiyan'. This effort, led by Hingoli district collector Abhinav Goel, aimed to facilitate early detection of cervical, breast, and oral cancers.

The campaign saw ASHA workers, trained with symptom questionnaires, approaching approximately 3.5 lakh women across the district. Their efforts resulted in identifying around 7,000 women with cervical cancer symptoms, 3,500 with breast cancer, and 2,000 with oral cancer, among others.

Collector Goel emphasized the importance of early screening and diagnosis, revealing plans for subsequent free testing at rural hospitals and primary health centers. This follows his previously successful pilot project in Latur, which pinpointed pre-cancer conditions through biopsies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025