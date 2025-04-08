Tragedy at Thane Hospital: Allegations of Medical Negligence

A tragic incident unfolded at a civic hospital in Thane, where a 30-year-old woman died before undergoing a sterilisation procedure. The woman's family has alleged medical negligence, pointing fingers at Shaktidham Hospital managed by the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The hospital revealed that Shanti Devi, from Khadegolavli in Kalyan, was admitted on April 4. Weak conditions had necessitated a blood transfusion. Her health reportedly improved, prompting doctors to schedule the surgery. However, her condition worsened post-anaesthesia, and she died en route to a private hospital.

Family members, led by her husband Akhilesh Maurya, claim she suffered from kidney stones and blame the municipal hospital for her demise, demanding accountability. KDMC's Dr. Deepa Shukla refuted the charge, stating Devi received proper care after consenting to surgery. Although the hospital lacks an ICU, officials claim emergency arrangements were made.

(With inputs from agencies.)