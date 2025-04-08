Left Menu

Tragedy at Thane Hospital: Allegations of Medical Negligence

A 30-year-old woman died due to complications before a sterilisation procedure at a Thane hospital. Her family alleges negligence by Shaktidham Hospital, while hospital officials claim she had given consent through ASHA workers. The case has sparked demands for accountability and better healthcare protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:08 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at a civic hospital in Thane, where a 30-year-old woman died before undergoing a sterilisation procedure. The woman's family has alleged medical negligence, pointing fingers at Shaktidham Hospital managed by the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The hospital revealed that Shanti Devi, from Khadegolavli in Kalyan, was admitted on April 4. Weak conditions had necessitated a blood transfusion. Her health reportedly improved, prompting doctors to schedule the surgery. However, her condition worsened post-anaesthesia, and she died en route to a private hospital.

Family members, led by her husband Akhilesh Maurya, claim she suffered from kidney stones and blame the municipal hospital for her demise, demanding accountability. KDMC's Dr. Deepa Shukla refuted the charge, stating Devi received proper care after consenting to surgery. Although the hospital lacks an ICU, officials claim emergency arrangements were made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

