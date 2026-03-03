Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Dismisses Phone-Tapping Allegations Amid Power Struggle in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rebuts allegations of phone-tapping to spy on D K Shivakumar, dismissing them as baseless claims by the opposition. Amidst speculation of internal power dynamics, Siddaramaiah reassures that his bond with Shivakumar remains strong, despite the opposition's attempts to sow discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:00 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has firmly denied claims made by opposition leaders accusing him of phone-tapping D K Shivakumar's camp. Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah described these allegations as desperate moves by discontented political adversaries.

He reiterated that his relationship with Shivakumar remains unshaken and likened it to the bond between 'milk and honey.' Speculation regarding power-sharing between the two Congress leaders has been rampant since the party's efforts to consolidate power in 2023.

Siddaramaiah emphasized the internal democratic nature of the Congress party, contrasting it with other local parties. He also criticized the opposition for their alleged attempts at creating mistrust, warning that Karnataka needs governance rather than the politics of surveillance.

