Maharashtra's Cancer Care Revolution: Fadnavis Leads the Charge

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urges the establishment of an effective procedure to guide cancer diagnosis and treatment in the state. He highlights a collaboration with the Asian Development Bank to strengthen health institutions and emphasizes the importance of timely treatment and innovative measures in healthcare delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for the development of an efficient protocol to aid healthcare facilities across the state in providing referral services for cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Addressing a review meeting with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Fadnavis emphasized the need to act swiftly under the National Cancer Treatment Policy, proposing timely interventions such as chemotherapy and radiation. He urged the Medical Education and Public Health departments to draft a comprehensive project plan targeting the enhancement of healthcare institutions in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis announced the ongoing construction of government hospitals in Alibaug and Sindhudurg, with further developments in Amravati, Washim, and Dharashiv at the foundational stage. He highlighted the introduction of a health management information system and acquisition of modern equipment in various hospitals, alongside efforts in expanding organ donation and transplantation facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

