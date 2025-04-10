Heart Clinic on Wheels: Revolutionizing Remote Healthcare in Kashmir
India's renowned cardiologist, Upendra Kaul, has launched 'Heart Clinic on Wheels' to deliver healthcare services to remote areas in south Kashmir. This mobile hospital, part of the 'No Heart Attack' mission by the Gauri Kaul Foundation, aims to combat heart diseases and obesity in children.
In a groundbreaking initiative, India's eminent cardiologist Upendra Kaul has launched a mobile healthcare project named 'Heart Clinic on Wheels' on Thursday, targeting the remote regions of south Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam districts.
The innovative project, part of the broader 'No Heart Attack' mission led by the Gauri Kaul Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation, aims to address heart diseases in adults and children through advanced diagnostic equipment and proactive health surveys in schools.
The mobile clinic, equipped with state-of-the-art echocardiography and blood analysis tools, will initially serve three districts to detect and treat conditions such as rheumatic and congenital heart diseases and obesity. This initiative highlights a significant step towards accessible healthcare for those in underserved areas.
