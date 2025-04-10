Heart Clinic on Wheels: Revolutionizing Remote Healthcare in Kashmir

In a groundbreaking initiative, India's eminent cardiologist Upendra Kaul has launched a mobile healthcare project named 'Heart Clinic on Wheels' on Thursday, targeting the remote regions of south Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam districts.

The innovative project, part of the broader 'No Heart Attack' mission led by the Gauri Kaul Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation, aims to address heart diseases in adults and children through advanced diagnostic equipment and proactive health surveys in schools.

The mobile clinic, equipped with state-of-the-art echocardiography and blood analysis tools, will initially serve three districts to detect and treat conditions such as rheumatic and congenital heart diseases and obesity. This initiative highlights a significant step towards accessible healthcare for those in underserved areas.

