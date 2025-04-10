Tripura's Vision for a Homeopathy Hospital: A Step Towards Holistic Health

The Tripura government is on course to establish a homeopathy medical college, according to Chief Minister Manik Saha's announcement on World Homeopathy Day. Currently boasting three medical colleges and a dental institution, the state aims to bolster its healthcare sector by investing in traditional treatments.

Saha's statement came during a program at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala, where he emphasized the importance of developing homeopathy. He shared that investors are showing interest in the project, underlining the government's commitment to enhancing traditional healthcare practices.

As a dentist, Saha addressed common misconceptions about homeopathy, stressing its long-term benefits and fewer side effects. With 173 homeopathy medical officers serving in government hospitals, the focus remains on promoting success stories to build public trust.

