Hungary's Biosecurity Alarm: Suspected Biological Attack Sparks Foot-and-Mouth Outbreak

In a shocking turn of events, Hungary has been thrust into an unprecedented biosecurity crisis. The country suspects a 'biological attack' as the origin of its first foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in over half a century, leading to large-scale cattle culling and border closures.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, revealed that the virus might be artificially engineered, although definitive proof remains pending. The outbreak has primarily affected the northwestern region, with four farms reporting positive cases after widespread checks.

The outbreak poses no risk to humans but has wreaked havoc on Hungary's agriculture. As Austria and Slovakia shut multiple border crossings to curb the spread, affected farmers, like Paul Meixner, face substantial financial loss. Meixner remains resilient, planning for future recovery despite the adversity.

