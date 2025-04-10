Ayushman Bharat: Revolutionizing Healthcare with Political Ripples
Union Health Minister J P Nadda criticized political parties opposing Ayushman Bharat, suggesting past election defeats were linked. The BJP highlights the scheme's adoption in Delhi and predicts similar outcomes for West Bengal. The initiative expands with the MoU signing for PM-ABHIM boosting public health infrastructure post-pandemic.
Union Health Minister J P Nadda took a strong stance against political opponents on Thursday, claiming that governments failing to adopt the Ayushman Bharat scheme were ousted from power. Nadda hinted that West Bengal might face a similar fate.
In a significant move for healthcare in Delhi, a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Centre to implement the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. Initiated in October 2021, the mission aims to bolster public health facilities for future pandemics.
Highlighting the success of Ayushman Bharat, Nadda stated it benefits 62 crore people, including 36 lakh in Delhi. The program assures Rs 5 lakh coverage per person, now doubled by the Delhi government. Distribution of Ayushman cards to beneficiaries marks a crucial step forward in improving healthcare access.
