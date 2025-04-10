Left Menu

Ayushman Bharat: Revolutionizing Healthcare with Political Ripples

Union Health Minister J P Nadda criticized political parties opposing Ayushman Bharat, suggesting past election defeats were linked. The BJP highlights the scheme's adoption in Delhi and predicts similar outcomes for West Bengal. The initiative expands with the MoU signing for PM-ABHIM boosting public health infrastructure post-pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:21 IST
Ayushman Bharat: Revolutionizing Healthcare with Political Ripples
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda took a strong stance against political opponents on Thursday, claiming that governments failing to adopt the Ayushman Bharat scheme were ousted from power. Nadda hinted that West Bengal might face a similar fate.

In a significant move for healthcare in Delhi, a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Centre to implement the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. Initiated in October 2021, the mission aims to bolster public health facilities for future pandemics.

Highlighting the success of Ayushman Bharat, Nadda stated it benefits 62 crore people, including 36 lakh in Delhi. The program assures Rs 5 lakh coverage per person, now doubled by the Delhi government. Distribution of Ayushman cards to beneficiaries marks a crucial step forward in improving healthcare access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025