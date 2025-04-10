Ayushman Bharat: Revolutionizing Healthcare with Political Ripples

Union Health Minister J P Nadda took a strong stance against political opponents on Thursday, claiming that governments failing to adopt the Ayushman Bharat scheme were ousted from power. Nadda hinted that West Bengal might face a similar fate.

In a significant move for healthcare in Delhi, a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Centre to implement the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. Initiated in October 2021, the mission aims to bolster public health facilities for future pandemics.

Highlighting the success of Ayushman Bharat, Nadda stated it benefits 62 crore people, including 36 lakh in Delhi. The program assures Rs 5 lakh coverage per person, now doubled by the Delhi government. Distribution of Ayushman cards to beneficiaries marks a crucial step forward in improving healthcare access.

