Angola Fights Cholera Outbreak with International Support and Health Response Measures

In March 2025, Angola received 2,000 life-saving oral cholera vaccines for frontline healthcare workers, marking a significant step in the country’s fight against the cholera outbreak that has claimed hundreds of lives. These vaccines were provided by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), a key player in supporting Angola’s health response to the crisis.

Dr. Ngashi Ngongo, the Principal Advisor to the Director General of Africa CDC on Programs, represented H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya at the official handover ceremony in Luanda. The vaccines are part of Africa CDC’s broader initiative to aid Angola's health sector in managing multiple health emergencies, including the cholera outbreak, Mpox, and Marburg virus. These efforts align with Africa CDC’s strategic plan to improve healthcare infrastructure, response preparedness, and surveillance capacity across the continent.

Cholera Crisis in Angola

The cholera outbreak in Angola began with the first confirmed case in the municipality of Cacuaco, Luanda Province, on January 7, 2025. Since then, the disease has spread to 17 of Angola’s 21 provinces. As of March 8, 2025, there have been 11,307 reported cholera cases and 421 deaths, marking a fatality rate of 3.6%. While the outbreak has affected many regions, the most severely impacted areas are the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Cuanza Norte, and Icolo e Bengo, which together account for nearly 98% of the total cases.

The report from Africa CDC highlights that Bengo Province has the highest attack rate at 31.6 cases per 10,000 people, a statistic that underscores the vulnerability of rural areas with poor water and sanitation infrastructure. The outbreak has also placed immense strain on healthcare facilities, with 69% of the deaths occurring within health institutions and the remaining 31% in communities.

Government and Africa CDC Response

In response to the crisis, the government of Angola has initiated a multi-faceted approach to tackle the outbreak. A national cholera interministerial commission, led by Minister of Health Dr. Silvia Lutucuta, has been formed. This commission conducts weekly coordination meetings and oversees field visits to ensure the effective implementation of the response. The government has committed USD 6.5 million to a national cholera response plan that encompasses various critical sectors, including surveillance, water, sanitation, case management, and risk communication.

Africa CDC has been at the forefront of providing technical support and deploying experts to assist in various areas of the response. Since the onset of the outbreak, Africa CDC has sent a team of 10 healthcare professionals to Angola to strengthen the country’s capacity in surveillance, laboratory testing, infection prevention and control (IPC), environmental monitoring, and case management. Additionally, the organization has procured water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) supplies and has provided essential training for local healthcare workers to manage cholera cases effectively.

One of the most crucial elements of the ongoing response has been the vaccination campaign. On January 28, 2025, Angola received nearly 1 million doses of the Euvichol® vaccine, a crucial tool in controlling the spread of cholera. The oral cholera vaccination campaign ran from February 3 to February 8, 2025, in the provinces of Luanda, Icolo e Bengo, and Bengo. A total of 925,026 people were vaccinated, achieving an impressive 86% vaccination coverage in these areas.

Tackling the Epidemic through Coordination and Community Engagement

The government’s response includes measures to improve the public health infrastructure in affected areas. In the capital, Luanda, the authorities have temporarily closed the Mabunda fish market, a hotspot for poor water and sanitation conditions, in order to prevent further transmission of the disease. The government is also working on improving water and sanitation services in the area, with a focus on providing potable water to vulnerable communities.

Additionally, Angola is setting up cholera treatment centers in the most affected municipalities, providing much-needed care to those infected. Community oral rehydration points have also been established to manage cases effectively in rural regions. These measures are designed to improve early detection, timely referral of patients, and effective treatment at the community level.

Africa CDC’s efforts in Angola are in line with its broader mission of supporting African nations in responding to health emergencies. In addition to its on-the-ground response, the organization has also been working to enhance healthcare workers' skills through on-the-job training programs. These training sessions cover vital aspects such as case management, surveillance, and infection prevention, ensuring that healthcare personnel are equipped to handle the evolving outbreak.

A Shared Commitment to Addressing Cholera

Dr. Silvia Lutucuta, Angola’s Minister of Health, praised the efforts of Africa CDC and emphasized the importance of vaccinating frontline healthcare workers. “These vaccines are a recognition of the invaluable work our healthcare workers do daily to combat cholera and other infectious diseases,” she said. The Minister noted that the health workforce has faced immense challenges but continues to be a critical force in Angola's fight against cholera and other public health threats.

Batsirai Mbodza, Africa CDC’s Southern Africa Region Mpox Incident Manager, expressed his appreciation for the government’s proactive response to the cholera outbreak. “We are grateful for the leadership demonstrated by the Government of Angola in coordinating the response efforts. It’s a collective effort that involves government, local healthcare workers, international partners, and the community.”

Challenges Ahead and Future Recommendations

Despite the ongoing response, the cholera outbreak remains a significant threat. There continues to be an average of 120 new cases and five deaths each day. Given the current situation, Africa CDC recommends that Angola continue to focus on improving healthcare access and the quality of care at cholera treatment centers. Strengthening the healthcare system’s response and addressing underlying factors like water sanitation and infrastructure are critical to controlling the outbreak.

Furthermore, Africa CDC stresses the importance of enhanced risk communication and community engagement. Informing the public and encouraging early health-seeking behavior are key strategies to reducing the spread of cholera. The government and its partners must continue to raise awareness and educate communities on preventive measures and the importance of safe water and sanitation practices.

As the situation in Angola evolves, Africa CDC will remain an active partner, providing ongoing technical support and guidance to ensure that the cholera outbreak is brought under control, and that the country’s healthcare system is strengthened to face future challenges.