NIH Lifts Conference Travel Ban Amid Backlash

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has reversed a ban on its scientists attending conferences and meetings. The ban, initially a verbal order under the Trump administration, restricted NIH staff from traveling even at personal expense, impacting scientific collaboration and research progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 03:10 IST
The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has lifted a controversial ban that restricted scientists from attending conferences and meetings, both domestically and internationally, even at their own expense.

The ban, which was not officially documented but communicated verbally, affected scientific collaboration and morale among researchers. It prohibited attendance to scientific gatherings including those that were local or free, despite their crucial role in advancing research.

An official from the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that the directive has been reversed as of April 10, allowing official travel to resume following standard approval processes. The reversal marks a shift from previous restrictions imposed during the Trump administration, which had stalled scientific advancement by limiting external communications.

