Abu Dhabi Pioneers Global Longevity and Precision Medicine Initiative

Abu Dhabi is stepping into the limelight as a global leader in healthcare innovation with the upcoming Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW). Scheduled for April 2025, the event aims to promote longevity science and precision medicine as it gathers global leaders in health, research, policy, and technology.

Hosted by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the forum promises to set a new benchmark for international cooperation and investment in next-generation medical technologies. Attendees will discuss personalized healthcare approaches, the integration of AI in medicine, and frameworks for genomics-based healthcare.

Chairman of DoH, H.E. Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, emphasized the significance of this initiative in transforming global health landscapes by ensuring innovation in areas like AI-driven medical advancements and strategic partnerships. Abu Dhabi continues to build world-class institutions and a regulatory framework to solidify its position in healthcare leadership.

