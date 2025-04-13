Left Menu

Trump Declared 'Fully Fit' With Improved Health Metrics

Donald Trump's latest physical exam reveals he is fully fit to serve as Commander-in-Chief, with notable health improvements, including weight loss, improved cholesterol, and normal cognitive functions. Conducted by Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, the comprehensive examination included input from 14 specialists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:20 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump's physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, has declared the former president 'fully fit' to serve as Commander-in-Chief following a recent physical exam. Trump, who recently turned 78, has lost 20 pounds since his last exam as president in 2020, showcasing an active and healthier lifestyle.

The exam results reveal Trump has improved cholesterol levels, a normal cognitive function, and remained in 'excellent health' with robust cardiac and general physical functions. This assessment comes after a Montreal Cognitive Assessment test and screenings for depression and anxiety, both resulting in normal scores.

Additionally, Trump's health regimen, which includes cholesterol-lowering medications and aspirin to reduce heart risks, showed positive effects. Minor sun damage was noted, but no significant concerns were found. Barbabella's detailed examination drew insights from consultations with 14 specialists, ensuring thorough health monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

