Trump Declared 'Fully Fit' With Improved Health Metrics

Donald Trump's physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, has declared the former president 'fully fit' to serve as Commander-in-Chief following a recent physical exam. Trump, who recently turned 78, has lost 20 pounds since his last exam as president in 2020, showcasing an active and healthier lifestyle.

The exam results reveal Trump has improved cholesterol levels, a normal cognitive function, and remained in 'excellent health' with robust cardiac and general physical functions. This assessment comes after a Montreal Cognitive Assessment test and screenings for depression and anxiety, both resulting in normal scores.

Additionally, Trump's health regimen, which includes cholesterol-lowering medications and aspirin to reduce heart risks, showed positive effects. Minor sun damage was noted, but no significant concerns were found. Barbabella's detailed examination drew insights from consultations with 14 specialists, ensuring thorough health monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)