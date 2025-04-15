Vaccination Guidelines: CDC Experts Reconvene to Address COVID and Measles

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is finally reconvening for a vital two-day meeting that was delayed in February. This expert panel will focus on suggesting guidelines for upcoming COVID-19 vaccines and discuss the ongoing measles outbreak affecting over 700 individuals, primarily unvaccinated, in Texas and New Mexico.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, prompted the delay shortly after his appointment, allowing for further public comment. Kennedy, a reputed vaccine skeptic, has publicly refuted claims that he opposes vaccinations and has committed to maintaining established vaccination programs.

The meeting aims to reach decisions on the utilization of several vaccines, including those for respiratory syncytial virus and chikungunya. The panel is also set to evaluate the scope of recommendations for the COVID-19 vaccine for future seasons, potentially targeting a narrower demographic.

(With inputs from agencies.)