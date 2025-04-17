Left Menu

IMF Secures $441 Million Deal with Tanzania

The International Monetary Fund announced a staff-level agreement with Tanzania that will grant the country access to $441 million in financing. This follows a fifth review of the Extended Credit Facility and a second review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:03 IST
IMF Secures $441 Million Deal with Tanzania
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Thursday that it has reached a staff-level agreement with Tanzanian authorities for a financial package. Once approved, this deal will provide Tanzania with access to approximately $441 million in financing.

This agreement follows a fifth review under the IMF's Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and a second review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). These financial instruments aim to support Tanzania's ongoing economic reforms and strengthen its sustainability practices.

The deal comes as a significant step in boosting Tanzania's economic resilience and sustainability efforts, reinforcing international support for the East African nation's development strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025