Revamping Healthcare: Major Projects Underway in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is set to revolutionize its healthcare infrastructure with a two-part project. A state-of-the-art, 200-bed hospital will be erected in Sitapur at a whopping Rs 81 crore, while Ghaziabad's MMG District Hospital will undergo a Rs 80 crore makeover.

These initiatives aim to cater to the escalating healthcare demands of the regions, with a detailed project outline targeted for completion in 18 months, enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality for locals.

The Sitapur facility, a four-storey marvel, includes residential units for medical staff, advanced surveillance, modern amenities, and eco-friendly systems. Simultaneously, Ghaziabad's hospital will upgrade its infrastructure to include comprehensive residential, administrative, and leisure facilities, ensuring state-of-the-art healthcare delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)