Revamping Healthcare: Major Projects Underway in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh initiates healthcare improvements by constructing a new 200-bed hospital in Sitapur and renovating MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad. These projects aim to address the increasing healthcare demands in these areas, with completion targeted within 18 months to enhance access and services for residents.
Uttar Pradesh is set to revolutionize its healthcare infrastructure with a two-part project. A state-of-the-art, 200-bed hospital will be erected in Sitapur at a whopping Rs 81 crore, while Ghaziabad's MMG District Hospital will undergo a Rs 80 crore makeover.
These initiatives aim to cater to the escalating healthcare demands of the regions, with a detailed project outline targeted for completion in 18 months, enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality for locals.
The Sitapur facility, a four-storey marvel, includes residential units for medical staff, advanced surveillance, modern amenities, and eco-friendly systems. Simultaneously, Ghaziabad's hospital will upgrade its infrastructure to include comprehensive residential, administrative, and leisure facilities, ensuring state-of-the-art healthcare delivery.
