Surgical Slip: Bypass Mix-Up at Kota Medical College

A mistaken identity in a bypass surgery at Kota Medical College led to a 60-year-old man undergoing an unnecessary incision. The incident has sparked investigation and political criticism, highlighting issues in hospital management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A case of medical misidentification at Kota Medical College is drawing public and political scrutiny, after a 60-year-old man mistakenly received a surgical incision meant for another patient. The confusion arose on April 12, leading to the hospital ordering a detailed investigation.

Jagdish Panchal was at the hospital with his son, who was undergoing surgery. Due to mistaken identity, he was called into the operating room and had an incision made on his arm. The error became apparent only after the procedure had begun, leading to a hospital inquiry.

Political figures, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, have criticized the incident, pointing to the broader mismanagement of healthcare services in the region. The hospital's principal has assured a comprehensive probe to uncover the facts within 72 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

