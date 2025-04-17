Left Menu

Miraculous Revival: Patient Revived from Cardiac Arrest Undergoes Liver Transplant

A 30-year-old man in Delhi survived a cardiac arrest and underwent a liver transplant at Max Super Speciality Hospital after his sister's liver was used. Initially, his sister was to be the donor, but her undersized liver led to complications. The operation was successful after complex coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:20 IST
Miraculous Revival: Patient Revived from Cardiac Arrest Undergoes Liver Transplant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at a private Delhi hospital, a 30-year-old man underwent a life-saving liver transplant after being revived from a cardiac arrest. The operation was performed at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.

Dr. Ajitabh Srivastava, Director of HPB Surgery & Liver Transplant, detailed the patient's rapidly declining condition due to viral hepatitis. Initially, the patient's sister was to donate her liver, but it was deemed undersized. The family quickly proposed his brother-in-law as an alternative, though plans were halted by pending approvals when the patient suffered a cardiac arrest.

Revived through CPR and placed on ventilator support, the doctors proceeded with the sister's liver donation, executing a complex nine-hour transplant procedure. According to Srivastava, the case's success hinged on expert coordination and decision-making. The patient is currently stable and under observation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025