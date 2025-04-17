Miraculous Revival: Patient Revived from Cardiac Arrest Undergoes Liver Transplant

In a dramatic turn of events at a private Delhi hospital, a 30-year-old man underwent a life-saving liver transplant after being revived from a cardiac arrest. The operation was performed at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.

Dr. Ajitabh Srivastava, Director of HPB Surgery & Liver Transplant, detailed the patient's rapidly declining condition due to viral hepatitis. Initially, the patient's sister was to donate her liver, but it was deemed undersized. The family quickly proposed his brother-in-law as an alternative, though plans were halted by pending approvals when the patient suffered a cardiac arrest.

Revived through CPR and placed on ventilator support, the doctors proceeded with the sister's liver donation, executing a complex nine-hour transplant procedure. According to Srivastava, the case's success hinged on expert coordination and decision-making. The patient is currently stable and under observation.

