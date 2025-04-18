Left Menu

Delhi Embraces Ayushman Bharat Yojana: A New Era in Healthcare

The Delhi Health Department has initiated the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana across 110 hospitals. Previously blocked by the AAP government, the scheme offers healthcare coverage up to Rs 10 lakh for eligible families. This initiative marks Delhi's integration as the 35th state implementing the government’s flagship healthcare program.

The Delhi Health Department has taken significant strides to implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, directing more than 100 hospitals to execute the scheme swiftly, according to official sources.

For years, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government refrained from integrating the BJP-led NDA's healthcare initiative. However, an official advisory has now been issued to 110 hospitals, compelling them to adopt the program.

A pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the BJP-led Delhi government and the Centre, signed on April 5, has catalyzed Delhi's position as the 35th state to adopt this health insurance plan. Families will receive comprehensive healthcare coverage up to Rs 10 lakh.

