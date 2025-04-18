Delhi Embraces Ayushman Bharat Yojana: A New Era in Healthcare

The Delhi Health Department has taken significant strides to implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, directing more than 100 hospitals to execute the scheme swiftly, according to official sources.

For years, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government refrained from integrating the BJP-led NDA's healthcare initiative. However, an official advisory has now been issued to 110 hospitals, compelling them to adopt the program.

A pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the BJP-led Delhi government and the Centre, signed on April 5, has catalyzed Delhi's position as the 35th state to adopt this health insurance plan. Families will receive comprehensive healthcare coverage up to Rs 10 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)