Amit Shah's Wellness Blueprint: From Medicine Cabinet to Milestone Achievements
Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared his personal health journey, revealing his improved well-being by following a disciplined regimen of sleep, nutrition, and exercise. He encouraged the youth to prioritize their health by exercising two hours daily and sleeping six hours. At ILBS, Shah emphasized the importance of liver health awareness.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed his impressive health transformation journey at an event marking World Liver Day at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). Thanks to a disciplined regimen of proper sleep, a balanced diet, and regular exercise, Shah has maintained significant health and work efficiency improvements since May 2019.
The minister inaugurated ILBS's Integrated Liver Rehabilitation Centre, highlighting the institution's innovative awareness initiatives, including a liver health-themed cartoon gallery. He encouraged today's youth to adopt similar health habits, underscoring the necessity of two hours of physical activity and six hours of sleep daily.
Shah also spotlighted the Modi government's initiatives, such as the Ujjwala Yojna and Fit India, linking them to enhanced public health. Emphasizing the increased health budget, Shah reiterated the government's commitment to establishing a comprehensive healthcare system under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
