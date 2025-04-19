Delhi: A National Hub for Healthcare Excellence

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has underscored the capital's vital role in offering healthcare services, not only to its inhabitants but also to individuals from across the nation. Speaking at the World Liver Day event organized by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi, she emphasized the urgent need to strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

The event saw the inauguration of an Integrated Liver Rehabilitation Centre by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Gupta reiterated that the nation's healthcare challenges are collective, urging improved medical technology and awareness about organ donation. Central schemes like the Ayushman Bharat Yojana were commended for making healthcare more accessible in the capital.

Delhi's Lt Governor Saxena acknowledged the current government's dedication to healthcare as a policy priority, advocating for innovation and cohesive healthcare integration. He praised ILBS for advancing health initiatives and highlighted the administration's role in promoting nutrition and physical activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)