East Timor Mourns Passing of Pope Francis

East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta announced on Monday that the death of Pope Francis marks a tremendous loss not only for Christians but for the world at large. The leader of Asia's youngest and predominantly-Catholic nation shared his condolences.

To honor the pope's life and legacy, East Timor will demonstrate their mourning by flying national flags at half-mast for an entire week. The country, deeply influenced by its Catholic faith, is set to pay tribute through a special mass dedicated to the pontiff.

The passing of Pope Francis has resonated deeply with people across the globe, highlighting his impact as a spiritual leader cherished by many, including President Ramos-Horta, who recognized the pope's contributions to peace and humanity.

