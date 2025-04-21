Left Menu

East Timor Mourns Passing of Pope Francis

East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta expressed profound sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, describing it as a significant loss for the global community. In mourning, East Timor will fly its flags at half-mast for a week and hold a memorial mass to honor the late pontiff's legacy.

East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta announced on Monday that the death of Pope Francis marks a tremendous loss not only for Christians but for the world at large. The leader of Asia's youngest and predominantly-Catholic nation shared his condolences.

To honor the pope's life and legacy, East Timor will demonstrate their mourning by flying national flags at half-mast for an entire week. The country, deeply influenced by its Catholic faith, is set to pay tribute through a special mass dedicated to the pontiff.

The passing of Pope Francis has resonated deeply with people across the globe, highlighting his impact as a spiritual leader cherished by many, including President Ramos-Horta, who recognized the pope's contributions to peace and humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

