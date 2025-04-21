Left Menu

Tragedy at Indore Hospital: A Struggle with Illness Ends in Heartbreak

A 32-year-old man named Mahesh Laxman Singh reportedly committed suicide at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore due to a severe stomach ailment. Despite previously undergoing surgery, the reason behind his action remains unclear, as authorities continue to investigate the incident and seek further information.

  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore as a young man took his life amidst a battle with a severe stomach condition. The incident has sparked concerns about mental health support for individuals coping with chronic illnesses.

Mahesh Laxman Singh, aged 32 and a resident of Sonkatch town in Dewas district, reportedly hanged himself from a tree on the hospital grounds, according to Dr. Ashok Yadav, the hospital's superintendent. Singh had undergone a stomach operation at the facility on March 25.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Tushar Singh stated that the reason for the tragic suicide is still unknown. While Singh's family suggested he was distressed by his ailment, authorities have conducted a post mortem as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

