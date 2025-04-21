Tackling Hypertension: A Path to Reduce Dementia Risk

A compelling study published in 'Nature Medicine' suggests that controlling high blood pressure can significantly decrease the risk of developing cognitive impairment and dementia. The trial conducted in rural China involved 34,000 participants over 40 years old, who were provided with hypertension treatments.

In the study, systolic blood pressure levels dropped by 22 mm Hg and diastolic by 9.3 mm Hg over four years among patients who received treatment. The researchers reported a 15% decrease in dementia occurrences, highlighting the potential of anti-hypertensive medications in mitigating dementia risks.

Hypertension is increasingly recognized as a major risk factor for dementia. Experts, including Julia Dudley from Alzheimer's Research UK, emphasize the need for further research to explore how various factors like genetics interact with blood pressure to influence dementia risk across different populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)