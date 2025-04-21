Left Menu

Tackling Hypertension: A Path to Reduce Dementia Risk

Addressing high blood pressure could significantly lower the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia, according to a study in 'Nature Medicine'. Researchers conducted a trial involving 34,000 patients in rural China. The results showed a notable decrease in blood pressure levels and a reduction in dementia cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A compelling study published in 'Nature Medicine' suggests that controlling high blood pressure can significantly decrease the risk of developing cognitive impairment and dementia. The trial conducted in rural China involved 34,000 participants over 40 years old, who were provided with hypertension treatments.

In the study, systolic blood pressure levels dropped by 22 mm Hg and diastolic by 9.3 mm Hg over four years among patients who received treatment. The researchers reported a 15% decrease in dementia occurrences, highlighting the potential of anti-hypertensive medications in mitigating dementia risks.

Hypertension is increasingly recognized as a major risk factor for dementia. Experts, including Julia Dudley from Alzheimer's Research UK, emphasize the need for further research to explore how various factors like genetics interact with blood pressure to influence dementia risk across different populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

