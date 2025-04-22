West Bengal Governor's Health Update: Stable with Further Tests Ahead

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, after being admitted to the Eastern Command Hospital due to chest congestion, has been transferred to a private medical facility for further evaluation, according to a senior Raj Bhavan official.

The Governor's health remains stable following the transfer to a hospital located on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, where prescribed tests will take place.

These upcoming medical tests will inform the subsequent steps in his treatment plan. The health episode followed his return from Murshidabad. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid him a visit at the hospital before attending a power plant inauguration in Paschim Medinipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)