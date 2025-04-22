Dr. Ouma Oluga Urges Directorate Heads to Champion Health Reforms and Drive UHC

In a high-level strategic meeting held in Nairobi, Dr. Ouma Oluga, the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Medical Services, issued a clarion call to all directorate heads within the Ministry of Health. He urged them to demonstrate strong leadership, proactive engagement, and a resolute commitment toward achieving Kenya’s ambitious Universal Health Coverage (UHC) goals and fortifying essential health services across the country.

The gathering brought together key decision-makers from various departments under the ministry, with the Principal Secretary emphasizing the urgency of aligning departmental activities with national policy priorities. His address resonated deeply with attendees as he outlined the critical expectations and guiding principles needed to steer Kenya's healthcare system into a new era of sustainability, transparency, and efficiency.

Focus on Policy Alignment and Performance-Based Delivery

Dr. Oluga emphasized that all directorates must ensure their activities are not only in harmony with overarching policy frameworks but also subjected to periodic reviews. These evaluations, he noted, are essential to maintaining a focused and results-driven approach that can withstand evolving health challenges and resource constraints.

“We must be champions of change,” he remarked, a sentiment that became a rallying cry throughout the meeting. His remarks highlighted the pressing need for measurable progress, strategic innovation, and institutional accountability. In particular, he pointed out that outdated practices and siloed operations must be replaced with coordinated, synergized actions across all units.

Addressing Systemic Challenges with Innovation and Accountability

One of the major challenges underscored during the meeting was the ongoing strain surrounding the medical internship programme—a recurring issue that has prompted national debate. Dr. Oluga stressed that overcoming such systemic hurdles requires not only resource mobilization but also innovative thinking and unwavering dedication from leadership at all levels.

He called on directorate heads to focus on solutions that promote long-term sustainability, ensure equitable access to healthcare, and deliver visible results that can reinforce public trust. “Public trust begins when we will,” he stated, reinforcing his belief that action and accountability are the bedrocks of a credible and responsive public health system.

Commitment to Support and Collaborative Governance

In a significant move toward reinforcing collective leadership, Dr. Oluga pledged his unwavering support to teams that deliver on their mandates based on verifiable and impactful outcomes. He advocated for greater cohesion and open communication between directorates and called for the dismantling of bureaucratic barriers that hinder collaborative governance.

The Principal Secretary urged his colleagues to embrace an open-door policy, ensuring that challenges are not only voiced but tackled through united and coordinated responses. “Let us resolve cross-cutting issues through synergy,” he advised, noting that compartmentalized thinking will no longer suffice in today’s rapidly evolving health sector.

Showcasing Progress, Protecting Gains, and Rebuilding Systems

Dr. Oluga also highlighted the importance of visibility and communication of achievements, stressing that progress must be showcased to both internal and external stakeholders. He pointed to the need for not only protecting the gains already made in health system reforms but also restoring broken or fragile systems to functionality and resilience.

During the meeting, senior officials, including the Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, and other directorate leaders, delivered updates and strategic briefs on ongoing initiatives. Presentations were made by the Directorates of Curative and Nursing Services, Family Health, Health Products and Technologies, and Policy, Digital Health and Innovation, offering insights into current achievements and pending challenges.

A Call for Renewed Energy in the Health Sector

The Principal Secretary’s address was both a challenge and an inspiration. His call for results-oriented action, strategic alignment, and unwavering public service has set a new tone for the Ministry’s internal leadership. As Kenya moves forward with its national health agenda, particularly in its pursuit of UHC, the emphasis will now be on execution, innovation, and collaboration across every level of the health system.

With strong leadership and commitment from the top echelons of the ministry, there is renewed hope that Kenya can make significant strides in delivering equitable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare to all its citizens.