Union Health Ministry Observes Fire Safety Week in Health Facilities Nationwide

In a proactive initiative to prioritize fire safety and emergency preparedness in healthcare institutions, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has inaugurated Fire Safety Week, a nationwide campaign being observed from April 21 to April 25, 2025. This strategic effort, launched in collaboration with all States and Union Territories (UTs), as well as relevant Central Ministries and Departments, is aimed at enhancing fire prevention mechanisms and strengthening the safety infrastructure in both public and private healthcare facilities across India.

National Pledge Ceremony Led by Union Health Secretary

Union Health Secretary, Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, spearheaded the nationwide pledge ceremony on the theme “Fire Safety in Health Facilities”, held at Nirman Bhawan. Senior officials of the Ministry attended the event physically, while over 3,000 healthcare professionals and representatives from hospitals and institutions across the country joined virtually. The virtual gathering also included a special webinar on critical topics such as “Emergency Evacuation and Patient Safety Strategies” and “Fire Prevention in High-Risk Areas of Healthcare Facilities.”

Key Highlights from the Health Secretary’s Address

Smt. Srivastava emphasized the urgency of establishing robust fire and electrical safety protocols across all health establishments. Highlighting incidents of fire in hospitals in recent years, she pointed to the need for preemptive safety audits, structured fire safety plans, and regular training for all staff. She encouraged institutional mock drills to prepare personnel for real-time emergency evacuations, ensuring the safety of patients, healthcare workers, and visitors alike.

She further appealed to both public and private hospitals to share successful safety practices with the Ministry, in order to build a repository of best practices that can be emulated nationwide.

Pledge for a Culture of Fire Safety in Healthcare

Participants across the country pledged to:

Uphold the highest standards of fire safety in their institutions.

Educate staff and stakeholders on emergency response and fire prevention.

Ensure patient and personnel safety during any unforeseen events.

Foster innovation in fire detection, suppression, and safety systems.

Create a legacy of resilience and safety culture in healthcare.

Nationwide Activities and Engagement

To ensure the observance is impactful and inclusive, the Ministry has planned a series of activities during Fire Safety Week:

Fire safety and electrical audits in healthcare facilities.

Poster-making and quiz competitions in medical colleges.

Demonstrations and training sessions on usage of fire detection and suppression equipment.

Mock drills and emergency evacuation rehearsals.

Awareness campaigns through local health departments and hospital networks.

The Ministry has distributed a comprehensive safety checklist to all States and UTs, directing institutions to review compliance and conduct fire risk assessments.

Two-Day National Webinar Series on Fire & Electrical Safety

In a further step to ensure awareness and skill-building, the Ministry has launched a two-day webinar series. The sessions have drawn large attendance and cover:

Fire prevention planning and strategies.

Understanding and compliance with safety regulations.

Maintenance of fire safety equipment.

Mock drills and scenario-based training.

Safe patient evacuation procedures.

Private Sector and Institutional Participation Encouraged

Recognizing the critical role of the private healthcare sector, the Ministry has appealed to bodies such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to actively engage through their state and district chapters. All affiliated institutions are urged to observe the week with equal rigor.

Digital Pledge and Fire Safety Quiz on MyGov

In a bid to promote public engagement, the Ministry has partnered with MyGov, the citizen participation platform of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Two interactive initiatives have been made available:

These are open to the public, healthcare workers, administrators, and students.

Ministry’s Continued Commitment to Patient and Staff Safety

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of patients, both inpatients and outpatients, as well as medical professionals, caregivers, and facility staff. Through constant advisories, training materials, and state-level coordination, the Ministry aims to build a resilient and fire-safe healthcare infrastructure across the nation.

With Fire Safety Week serving as a catalyst, the Ministry hopes to see a significant shift in the fire safety culture of Indian health facilities—ensuring no life is endangered due to lack of preparedness or preventive care.