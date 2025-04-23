Next-Gen CGHS HMIS Launching on April 28, 2025: Major Digital Overhaul Begins

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, is stepping into a new era of digital healthcare with the official launch of its next-generation Health Management Information System (HMIS) on April 28, 2025. Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), this transformative platform is a major upgrade over the existing CGHS infrastructure, which has been in use since 2005.

Designed to enhance administrative efficiency, ensure data security, and improve user experience, this digital revamp aligns with the government's Digital India initiative and aims to provide a more transparent, accessible, and user-friendly healthcare system for millions of CGHS beneficiaries.

Why a Digital Transformation?

The current CGHS software has become outdated and incompatible with modern IT frameworks and cybersecurity guidelines. The new HMIS is not only technologically superior but also purpose-built to accommodate the growing and evolving needs of its users. Key goals of this transformation include:

Replacing obsolete software with cloud-compatible, scalable infrastructure

Enabling seamless and secure online services for beneficiaries and departments

Enhancing service transparency and reducing manual errors

Ensuring real-time data validation and integration across platforms

System Downtime Before Launch

To enable a smooth transition, all CGHS services — including Wellness Centres — will remain closed on Saturday, April 26, 2025. This planned suspension will allow teams to complete the data migration, switch-over, and system validation processes.

Key Features and Reforms in the New HMIS

1. PAN-Based Unique Identification

All beneficiaries will be identified through their Permanent Account Number (PAN), enabling unique mapping of records, eliminating duplications, and simplifying validation of entitlements.

2. Seamless Contribution Tracking via Bharat Kosh Integration

With direct integration into Bharat Kosh, the contribution process becomes fully digital and error-free. Manual entries and incorrect selections will be a thing of the past, improving accuracy and reducing refund cases.

3. Application Scrutiny Before Payment

Applications will now be reviewed for eligibility and contribution details before payment is made, ensuring transparency and guidance at every step.

4. Fully Online Modification of Cards

Beneficiaries can now process updates such as:

Card transfers to other cities

Status change from Serving to Pensioner

Dependent status modifications

entirely through the online platform.

5. Real-Time Notifications and Application Tracking

At every stage of the application process, users will receive SMS and email alerts, making it easier to track progress and reducing the need for physical follow-ups.

6. Secure Login with Mandatory Password Reset

In line with MeitY cyber safety protocols, all users must reset their passwords during the first login post-launch to strengthen account security.

7. Department Verification Using DDO/PAO Codes

Employee department identification will now be confirmed using Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) and Pay and Accounts Office (PAO) codes from salary slips, ensuring accurate backend mapping.

Updated Website and Mobile App Services

From April 28, the old CGHS websites ( www.cghs.gov.in and www.cghs.nic.in ) will be permanently deactivated. All services will be available exclusively through the new unified portal:

www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in

The revamped mobile applications for Android and iOS now offer:

Digital CGHS Card access

Real-time tracking of applications

Online appointment scheduling and e-referral services

Direct helpdesk communication and support

Secure Data Migration and Compliance

All historical beneficiary records — including medical history and pharmacy data — are being securely transferred to the new system. The migration process adheres strictly to national standards for data privacy and protection, ensuring zero loss of information.

Important Notices for Beneficiaries and Departments

Only CGHS portal payments will be accepted from April 28 onward. Contributions via www.bharatkosh.gov.in will no longer be permitted.

Any application that remains unpaid by April 27, 2025 , will automatically lapse . A fresh application will be required on the new portal.

Beneficiaries above 18 years of age must link their PAN cards to their CGHS Beneficiary ID. Corrections can be made through the new website portal.

Instructions will be provided shortly to departments on how to onboard their employees onto the new platform.

Existing CGHS cards remain valid and can be used during and after the transition.

Support Resources

To ensure a smooth experience: