Medanta Hospital Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged ICU Assault

The Haryana government has issued a notice to Medanta Hospital after a flight attendant claimed she was sexually assaulted while on ventilator support. A technician has been arrested. The hospital must respond within five days regarding alleged violations of patient dignity and privacy under the Clinical Establishments Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, the Haryana government has demanded answers from Medanta Hospital following allegations of sexual assault against a flight attendant in its care. The incident is said to have occurred while the patient was on ventilator support, prompting a show cause notice from the authorities.

The notice, issued by Gurugram Civil Surgeon Dr. Alka Singh under directives from Haryana's Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, seeks a prompt explanation from the hospital. Medanta has been given five days to respond to accusations of breaching patient dignity and privacy as per the Clinical Establishments Act.

The arrest of a technician in connection with the assault has further intensified scrutiny on the upscale medical facility. The complaint lodged on April 14 by the 46-year-old woman alleges digital rape in the ICU, with the presence of two nurses who reportedly failed to intervene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

