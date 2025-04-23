Medanta Hospital Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged ICU Assault

In a disturbing incident, the Haryana government has demanded answers from Medanta Hospital following allegations of sexual assault against a flight attendant in its care. The incident is said to have occurred while the patient was on ventilator support, prompting a show cause notice from the authorities.

The notice, issued by Gurugram Civil Surgeon Dr. Alka Singh under directives from Haryana's Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, seeks a prompt explanation from the hospital. Medanta has been given five days to respond to accusations of breaching patient dignity and privacy as per the Clinical Establishments Act.

The arrest of a technician in connection with the assault has further intensified scrutiny on the upscale medical facility. The complaint lodged on April 14 by the 46-year-old woman alleges digital rape in the ICU, with the presence of two nurses who reportedly failed to intervene.

