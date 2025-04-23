Maharashtra Government Takes Bold Steps to Regulate Charity Hospitals

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday emphasized the importance of monitoring charity hospitals to ensure they abide by regulations set for serving the needy. Issues have arisen regarding hospitals refusing treatment without deposits, prompting the formation of a special inspection team.

This initiative, coordinated with the Charity Commissioner, Health Department, and Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell, aims to guarantee free treatment for impoverished and vulnerable groups, as per existing Charity Trust rules. The rules stipulate that 10% of hospital beds should be reserved for these populations.

Fadnavis directed the setup of online systems to track hospital compliance in providing treatment and bed availability. A dedicated inspection team and district-level committees will ensure adherence, with severe penalties for non-compliance, reflecting the government's firm stance on healthcare accessibility for all citizens.

