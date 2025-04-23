Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Takes Bold Steps to Regulate Charity Hospitals

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced measures to regulate charity hospitals in Maharashtra. A special inspection team will oversee compliance with rules mandating free treatment for the poor. Hospitals must update online systems with patient treatment and bed availability to improve transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:41 IST
Maharashtra Government Takes Bold Steps to Regulate Charity Hospitals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday emphasized the importance of monitoring charity hospitals to ensure they abide by regulations set for serving the needy. Issues have arisen regarding hospitals refusing treatment without deposits, prompting the formation of a special inspection team.

This initiative, coordinated with the Charity Commissioner, Health Department, and Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell, aims to guarantee free treatment for impoverished and vulnerable groups, as per existing Charity Trust rules. The rules stipulate that 10% of hospital beds should be reserved for these populations.

Fadnavis directed the setup of online systems to track hospital compliance in providing treatment and bed availability. A dedicated inspection team and district-level committees will ensure adherence, with severe penalties for non-compliance, reflecting the government's firm stance on healthcare accessibility for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025