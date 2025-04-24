Unmasking Functional Neurological Disorder: A Silent Epidemic
Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) is often misdiagnosed and misunderstood, affecting many people worldwide with symptoms that mimic other neurological conditions. Although routine tests don't show the disorder, it's linked to dysfunction in brain processing. With proper diagnosis and treatment, individuals can improve, but awareness and education are crucial.
Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), affecting millions globally, often goes misdiagnosed due to its stealthy symptoms that mimic other neurological conditions. This disorder, unlike others, does not appear in routine medical tests, making diagnosis challenging yet crucial.
FND arises from dysfunction in the brain's processing of information, manifesting in symptoms like paralysis, tremors, sensory issues, and cognitive impairments. Despite its prevalence, many healthcare professionals remain unaware, leading to misdiagnoses and stigmatization.
Encouragingly, increased awareness and novel treatment approaches, including psychological therapies and physiotherapy, are paving the way for improvement. Patient advocacy groups continue to play a vital role in pushing for better care standards and raising awareness across the globe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
