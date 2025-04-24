Left Menu

Unmasking Functional Neurological Disorder: A Silent Epidemic

Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) is often misdiagnosed and misunderstood, affecting many people worldwide with symptoms that mimic other neurological conditions. Although routine tests don't show the disorder, it's linked to dysfunction in brain processing. With proper diagnosis and treatment, individuals can improve, but awareness and education are crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:09 IST
Unmasking Functional Neurological Disorder: A Silent Epidemic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), affecting millions globally, often goes misdiagnosed due to its stealthy symptoms that mimic other neurological conditions. This disorder, unlike others, does not appear in routine medical tests, making diagnosis challenging yet crucial.

FND arises from dysfunction in the brain's processing of information, manifesting in symptoms like paralysis, tremors, sensory issues, and cognitive impairments. Despite its prevalence, many healthcare professionals remain unaware, leading to misdiagnoses and stigmatization.

Encouragingly, increased awareness and novel treatment approaches, including psychological therapies and physiotherapy, are paving the way for improvement. Patient advocacy groups continue to play a vital role in pushing for better care standards and raising awareness across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025