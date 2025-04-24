Left Menu

Maharashtra Boosts Organ Donation with New Coordination and Recovery Centers

The Maharashtra government is establishing four Zonal Transplant Coordination Centers to enhance organ donation and transplantation. Human Organ Recovery Centers will be set up in government hospitals, and a streamlined process for organ donation permissions will be implemented. A state-wide awareness campaign is planned to increase public participation.

Updated: 24-04-2025 18:02 IST
The Maharashtra state government announced the establishment of four Zonal Transplant Coordination Centers as part of its initiative to expand and streamline organ donation efforts. Health Minister Prakash Abitkar revealed these plans during an official meeting dedicated to organ transplantation.

The centers, located in Amravati, Kolhapur, Nashik, and Solapur, will work alongside new Human Organ Recovery Centers to be set up at government hospitals. Coordinators will be appointed in every hospital to manage the organ donation process efficiently, according to a statement by the health minister.

A state-wide campaign to promote public awareness about organ donation is slated to launch, coinciding with the state foundation day on May 1. Additionally, a new postgraduate 'Fellowship in Critical Medicine' will be introduced by the Medical Education Department to further enhance healthcare infrastructure.

