Left Menu

India Advances Integrative Medicine with New Department at TATA IISc Medical School

The meeting witnessed the participation of eminent leaders from across the healthcare and academic spectrum, signaling the national importance of the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:45 IST
India Advances Integrative Medicine with New Department at TATA IISc Medical School
The participants collectively emphasized the need to integrate contemporary allopathic medicine with traditional Indian systems to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care. Image Credit: Twitter(@moayush)
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move to revolutionize India's healthcare landscape through holistic and evidence-backed approaches, a high-level virtual meeting was held today to deliberate the establishment of a Department of Integrative Medicine at the prestigious TATA IISc Medical School, Bengaluru. The proposed department seeks to institutionalize an inclusive medical framework that brings together modern biomedical sciences and India’s rich legacy of traditional healing systems such as Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Yoga.

The meeting witnessed the participation of eminent leaders from across the healthcare and academic spectrum, signaling the national importance of the initiative. Among the attendees were:

  • Dr. B.N. Gangadhar, Chairman, National Medical Commission (NMC)

  • Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush

  • Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Chairman, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM)

  • Prof. Swaminathan, Inaugural Chair and Professor, Department of Nephrology, IISc Bengaluru

Bridging Two Systems for Holistic Health

The participants collectively emphasized the need to integrate contemporary allopathic medicine with traditional Indian systems to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care. The approach aims to not only improve health outcomes but also to deepen scientific inquiry, advance medical education, and broaden research horizons across the health sciences.

A key outcome of the deliberations was the decision to develop a White Paper on Integrative Medicine. This strategic document will outline the scope, objectives, and implementation pathways of integrative medicine in India. It will also provide frameworks for:

  • Incorporating traditional medicine into clinical practices alongside modern treatments

  • Embedding integrative approaches into curricula of medical institutions

  • Promoting cross-disciplinary research to validate traditional therapies using modern scientific methodologies

The White Paper will undergo expert consultations and policy-level review processes before being presented as a blueprint for nationwide adoption.

Momentum from the ‘RISE for Healthy Ageing’ Conference

This milestone follows the intellectual momentum generated during the ‘RISE for Healthy Ageing’ International Conference recently hosted at IISc Bengaluru. The conference brought together scientists, policy makers, and Ayush experts to explore integrative strategies for promoting wellness and longevity in ageing populations.

Participants of today’s virtual meeting referenced the outcomes of that gathering as a critical catalyst for this new institutional direction. With the foundation now being laid for the Department of Integrative Medicine, India reaffirms its global leadership in building a healthcare ecosystem rooted in scientific rigor, cultural relevance, and patient empowerment.

Towards a Future of Inclusive, Evidence-Based Healthcare

The proposed Department at TATA IISc Medical School represents a strategic confluence of modern academic excellence and time-honored healing wisdom. It seeks to position India not only as a healthcare innovator for its citizens but also as a global model for integrative medicine.

As preparations for the White Paper begin, stakeholders anticipate that this initiative will unlock new opportunities for collaborative research, international partnerships, and policy innovation—transforming how healthcare is taught, practiced, and understood across the world.

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025