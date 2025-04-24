India Advances Integrative Medicine with New Department at TATA IISc Medical School

In a landmark move to revolutionize India's healthcare landscape through holistic and evidence-backed approaches, a high-level virtual meeting was held today to deliberate the establishment of a Department of Integrative Medicine at the prestigious TATA IISc Medical School, Bengaluru. The proposed department seeks to institutionalize an inclusive medical framework that brings together modern biomedical sciences and India’s rich legacy of traditional healing systems such as Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Yoga.

The meeting witnessed the participation of eminent leaders from across the healthcare and academic spectrum, signaling the national importance of the initiative. Among the attendees were:

Dr. B.N. Gangadhar , Chairman, National Medical Commission (NMC)

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha , Secretary, Ministry of Ayush

Vaidya Jayant Deopujari , Chairman, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM)

Prof. Swaminathan, Inaugural Chair and Professor, Department of Nephrology, IISc Bengaluru

Bridging Two Systems for Holistic Health

The participants collectively emphasized the need to integrate contemporary allopathic medicine with traditional Indian systems to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care. The approach aims to not only improve health outcomes but also to deepen scientific inquiry, advance medical education, and broaden research horizons across the health sciences.

A key outcome of the deliberations was the decision to develop a White Paper on Integrative Medicine. This strategic document will outline the scope, objectives, and implementation pathways of integrative medicine in India. It will also provide frameworks for:

Incorporating traditional medicine into clinical practices alongside modern treatments

Embedding integrative approaches into curricula of medical institutions

Promoting cross-disciplinary research to validate traditional therapies using modern scientific methodologies

The White Paper will undergo expert consultations and policy-level review processes before being presented as a blueprint for nationwide adoption.

Momentum from the ‘RISE for Healthy Ageing’ Conference

This milestone follows the intellectual momentum generated during the ‘RISE for Healthy Ageing’ International Conference recently hosted at IISc Bengaluru. The conference brought together scientists, policy makers, and Ayush experts to explore integrative strategies for promoting wellness and longevity in ageing populations.

Participants of today’s virtual meeting referenced the outcomes of that gathering as a critical catalyst for this new institutional direction. With the foundation now being laid for the Department of Integrative Medicine, India reaffirms its global leadership in building a healthcare ecosystem rooted in scientific rigor, cultural relevance, and patient empowerment.

Towards a Future of Inclusive, Evidence-Based Healthcare

The proposed Department at TATA IISc Medical School represents a strategic confluence of modern academic excellence and time-honored healing wisdom. It seeks to position India not only as a healthcare innovator for its citizens but also as a global model for integrative medicine.

As preparations for the White Paper begin, stakeholders anticipate that this initiative will unlock new opportunities for collaborative research, international partnerships, and policy innovation—transforming how healthcare is taught, practiced, and understood across the world.