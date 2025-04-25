Left Menu

Childhood Exposure to Toxins Tied to Rising Youth Colorectal Cancer Rates

A recent study links childhood exposure to a bacterial toxin in the colon to rising cases of colorectal cancer in young adults. This research analyzed DNA mutations caused by colibactin, a toxin from Escherichia coli, showing increased mutation rates in younger patients, prompting global preventive strategy considerations.

Updated: 25-04-2025 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new study suggests a potential link between childhood exposure to a bacterial toxin and the increasing incidence of colorectal cancer in young adults. Once deemed a condition affecting older populations, colorectal cancer now sees a rising trend among youths in at least 27 countries, doubling in incidence every decade over the last 20 years.

Researchers analyzed 981 colorectal cancer tumor genes from patients worldwide, discovering that DNA mutations linked to the toxin colibactin, from Escherichia coli, are 3.3 times more frequent in patients diagnosed before 40 compared to those diagnosed post-70. These mutations likely originate from childhood exposure, predominantly in regions with high early-onset cancer cases.

Additionally, a newly approved Ipsen drug hints at a possible pharmaceutical alternative to liver transplantation for bile duct disease, demonstrating significant liver enzyme improvements in trials. Meanwhile, a smoking cessation pill shows promise in helping young vapers quit, marking a breakthrough in nicotine addiction treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

