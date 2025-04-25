Miraculous Survival: Newborn Rescued After Mother's Tragic Passing

In Malappuram district, a newborn has triumphed over adversity, surviving childbirth complications that claimed the life of its mother, Asma, earlier this month.

Rushed to Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, the infant received critical care for respiratory distress and dehydration. Prompt treatment with antibiotics and oxygen facilitated a full recovery.

Authorities have arrested three individuals, including Asma's husband, in relation to the unfortunate home birth. The child is now in the protective custody of the Child Welfare Committee, ensuring its well-being in the wake of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)