Miraculous Survival: Newborn Rescued After Mother's Tragic Passing

A newborn was saved after its mother, Asma, allegedly died during childbirth at home in Malappuram, India. The infant, initially struggling to breathe, has made a full recovery, thanks to medical intervention and is now under the care of the Child Welfare Committee. Three arrests have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:56 IST
  • India

In Malappuram district, a newborn has triumphed over adversity, surviving childbirth complications that claimed the life of its mother, Asma, earlier this month.

Rushed to Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, the infant received critical care for respiratory distress and dehydration. Prompt treatment with antibiotics and oxygen facilitated a full recovery.

Authorities have arrested three individuals, including Asma's husband, in relation to the unfortunate home birth. The child is now in the protective custody of the Child Welfare Committee, ensuring its well-being in the wake of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

