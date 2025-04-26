Left Menu

The Revolutionary Health Vision of Dr. Deepika Krishna: Transforming India’s Wellness Landscape

Dr. Deepika Krishna, a doctor-turned-entrepreneur, is transforming the health industry in India with her science-backed wellness ventures. She leads Immunosciences and L&B Clinics, focused on root-cause healing and sustainable wellness. Her work challenges conventional practices, promoting informed health choices through literature and media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:08 IST
Dr. Deepika Krishna is making waves in India's health sector by merging medical expertise with entrepreneurship. As the founder of Immunosciences and L&B Clinics, her mission is to shift focus from reactive healthcare to proactive wellness strategies.

Immunosciences, India's first doctor-led nutraceutical brand, prioritizes scientific integrity and clean formulations. Meanwhile, L&B Clinics offers precision-led longevity care rooted in integrative medicine. Dr. Krishna's efforts empower individuals to seek sustainable, root-cause health solutions, moving beyond mere symptom relief.

Her literary contributions further her cause. 'Health Cocktail' exposes industry misinformation and equips readers with tools for discernment. Simultaneously, the Wellness Journal and her podcast foster introspection and resilience, reinforcing her commitment to a wellness-first culture.

