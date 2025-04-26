Health Headlines: From Measles Concerns to Pharma Developments

The latest in health news spans developments from profit reports to disease outbreaks. Gilead Sciences has announced a first-quarter profit, driven by sales in HIV and liver disease treatments, but offset by a drop in cancer drug sales. This news saw their stock dip by 3% after-hours.

Meanwhile, Germany's Merck is in late-stage talks to acquire U.S.-based SpringWorks Therapeutics for $3.5 billion. The acquisition aims to bolster Merck's portfolio with a rare disease drug and expand their cancer treatment offerings. This move reflects an ongoing strategy to enhance its pharmaceutical lineup.

In public health, Texas is seeing a troubling increase in measles cases, with 646 cases reported, amid broader concerns of the U.S. reaching a tipping point for endemic measles. Uganda also declared an end to its most recent Ebola outbreak, illustrating both advances and challenges in global and local public health efforts.

