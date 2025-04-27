Left Menu

India's Healthcare Triumph: Meeting Both National and International Demands

Union Health Minister J P Nadda lauds India's robust health system, which caters to vast domestic needs and international demands. Highlighting COVID-19 vaccine administration, increased medical seats, and cancer treatment investment, Nadda emphasizes India's healthcare strengths and contributions to the global medical community.

India's Healthcare Triumph: Meeting Both National and International Demands
Inaugurating the 'Kaushalyam' lab at Hedgewar hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasized India's strong healthcare system. Highlighting both national and international contributions, he stressed the nation's capability to cater to large populations, pointing out the successful administration of over 220 crore COVID vaccine doses as a testament to this strength.

Nadda underscored efforts to increase medical professionals, noting a rise in available MBBS and PG seats, positioning India as a key provider of doctors globally. He further stressed pride in India's medical achievements, including tuberculosis detection rates double the global average, and highlighted the country's appeal for international patients seeking cost-effective and superior treatment.

Focusing on the need for self-sufficiency, Nadda urged setting standards that reflect India's unique context. Announcing a Rs 3000 crore allocation for advanced cancer treatment, he reiterated healthcare sectors as pivotal policy areas, reinforcing India's role on the global medical stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

