Heartbreak and Hope: Pakistani Families Expelled After Pahalgam Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, a Pakistani family, seeking critical medical treatment in New Delhi, faced abrupt expulsion. The Indian government issued a 'Leave India' notice, disrupting the family's hope for a life-saving procedure for their sons, Talha, 9, and Taha, 7.

Their father, Shahid Ali, expressed profound disappointment, emphasizing the urgency and importance of the treatment. "Despite our efforts and expenses, the procedure remained incomplete," he lamented, urging the Pakistani government to facilitate his sons' treatment in another nation.

Similar challenges were faced by Ayan, another Pakistani, who returned home without receiving essential medical intervention. The Indian government's directive affected hundreds, further straining diplomatic relations and highlighting the intersection of health and geopolitics.

