Left Menu

Heartbreak and Hope: Pakistani Families Expelled After Pahalgam Attack

After a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, a Pakistani family was asked to leave India before completing a critical medical procedure for two children, Talha and Taha. Despite enduring a lengthy process to secure treatment in Delhi, they returned to Pakistan, appealing for assistance elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:04 IST
Heartbreak and Hope: Pakistani Families Expelled After Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, a Pakistani family, seeking critical medical treatment in New Delhi, faced abrupt expulsion. The Indian government issued a 'Leave India' notice, disrupting the family's hope for a life-saving procedure for their sons, Talha, 9, and Taha, 7.

Their father, Shahid Ali, expressed profound disappointment, emphasizing the urgency and importance of the treatment. "Despite our efforts and expenses, the procedure remained incomplete," he lamented, urging the Pakistani government to facilitate his sons' treatment in another nation.

Similar challenges were faced by Ayan, another Pakistani, who returned home without receiving essential medical intervention. The Indian government's directive affected hundreds, further straining diplomatic relations and highlighting the intersection of health and geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025