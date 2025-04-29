Left Menu

Giro d'Italia's Iconic Tribute to Pope Francis in Vatican City

The Giro d'Italia will conclude with a stage dedicated to Pope Francis, entering Vatican City for a symbolic start. This tribute enhances the race's historical ties to Rome and its significance as a message of hope in the Jubilee year, marking only the seventh finish in Rome.

Giro d'Italia's Iconic Tribute to Pope Francis in Vatican City
In an emotional tribute, this year's Giro d'Italia will dedicate its final stage to the late Pope Francis. Organizers announced that the stage will feature a symbolic, neutralized start from Vatican City, following his death on April 21. The iconic cycling race begins in Albania on May 9 and concludes on June 1 in Rome.

This marks the third straight finish in the Italian capital, which has hosted the Giro's conclusion only seven times in its 108-year history. Riders will navigate through Vatican City, beginning the memorable final leg through Porta del Perugino, combining both sportive tradition and religious homage.

Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri emphasized the race's continued bond with the city, highlighting that this edition pays homage to Pope Francis and his enduring message of hope during the Jubilee year. The Giro has intersected with Vatican City twice before, further deepening its historical legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

